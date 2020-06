Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Luxurious, oceanfront condo available for annual occupancy. No expense spared on this 3 2 and 1/2 residence. Located on much sought after southeast corner. Enjoy every convience from upgraded appliances to pullout cabinetry, step in showers and plenty of built in storage provided in walkin closets. Enjoy tranquil sunrises from the privacy of your oceanfront balcony and days soaking in the sun on pristine sands of Juno Beach or at the communities pool. Still working? No problem, plenty of room for work and play in one of the guest bedrooms separate from main living area for quiet and privacy. peaceful boutique community with on-site manager and maintenance. Close to 95 and PBI for easy access in and out of town.