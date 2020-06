Amenities

Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view. Screened patio; one car garage. Community Pool/Clubhouse/Tennis/Tropical Landscaping. Walking distance to beach, dining & shopping. 13% tax on terms less than 6 months. $75 Admin fee to JLR. $200 Exit Clean Fee. Season includes $100/mo electric allowance. Wifi & basic cable included. No pets; No pick up trucks.