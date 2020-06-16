460 Surfside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.Amazing sunrises and sunsets on lightly visited endless sandy beach.Attractive lap pool with perfect space for entertaining.Enchanting night lighting in tropical outdoor area.2 spacious master bedrooms (King/Queen beds), both with walk-in closets and dual bathroom sinks. Additional bedroom with Queen and private bathroom. 4th bedroom currently used as office. Can be furnished or unfurnished for yearly.Hardwood and tile floors.Separate dining room with table for up to 10. 8-person outdoor dining table.Dog under 20 lbs. allowed. No smoking.