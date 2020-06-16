All apartments in Juno Beach
Find more places like 460 Surfside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juno Beach, FL
/
460 Surfside Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:54 PM

460 Surfside Lane

460 Surfside Lane · (561) 568-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Juno Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.Amazing sunrises and sunsets on lightly visited endless sandy beach.Attractive lap pool with perfect space for entertaining.Enchanting night lighting in tropical outdoor area.2 spacious master bedrooms (King/Queen beds), both with walk-in closets and dual bathroom sinks. Additional bedroom with Queen and private bathroom. 4th bedroom currently used as office. Can be furnished or unfurnished for yearly.Hardwood and tile floors.Separate dining room with table for up to 10. 8-person outdoor dining table.Dog under 20 lbs. allowed. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Surfside Lane have any available units?
460 Surfside Lane has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 460 Surfside Lane have?
Some of 460 Surfside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Surfside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
460 Surfside Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Surfside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Surfside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 460 Surfside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 460 Surfside Lane does offer parking.
Does 460 Surfside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Surfside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Surfside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 460 Surfside Lane has a pool.
Does 460 Surfside Lane have accessible units?
No, 460 Surfside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Surfside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Surfside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Surfside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Surfside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 460 Surfside Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408

Similar Pages

Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms
Juno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 Bedrooms
Juno Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity