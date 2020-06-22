All apartments in Juno Beach
450 Ocean Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

450 Ocean Dr

450 Ocean Drive · (561) 301-0932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
SHORT TERM SUMMER RENTAL. NOT A WINTER RENTAL. AVAILABLE ONLY 04/15/2020 THROUGH 10/31/2020. AMAZING OCEAN VIEW 2/2 CONDO IN JUNO BEACH. This lovely residence features a balcony with ocean vistas from almost every room. Relax at the beach, just steps away, or lounge around the heated salt water swimming pool. Pelican Lake, with a one mile pedestrian walk, is across the street, and the Loggerhead Marine life Center and Park are within walking distance. Golf courses, restaurants, shopping, and theaters are just minutes away. As well as the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Ocean Dr have any available units?
450 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 450 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
450 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 450 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 450 Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 450 Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 450 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 450 Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 450 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 450 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
