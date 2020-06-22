450 Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

SHORT TERM SUMMER RENTAL. NOT A WINTER RENTAL. AVAILABLE ONLY 04/15/2020 THROUGH 10/31/2020. AMAZING OCEAN VIEW 2/2 CONDO IN JUNO BEACH. This lovely residence features a balcony with ocean vistas from almost every room. Relax at the beach, just steps away, or lounge around the heated salt water swimming pool. Pelican Lake, with a one mile pedestrian walk, is across the street, and the Loggerhead Marine life Center and Park are within walking distance. Golf courses, restaurants, shopping, and theaters are just minutes away. As well as the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.