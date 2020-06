Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping. Make this your 2021 winter get away. AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAR FURNISHED RENTAL BEGINNING APRIL 13, 2020. A MUST SEE!!!