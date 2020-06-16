All apartments in Juno Beach
Last updated June 10 2020

110 Ocean Breeze Drive

110 Ocean Breeze Dr · (561) 596-4469
Location

110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL 33408
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAIL 1/4/21 FOR SEASONAL RENTAL End Unit with Impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft set up as an office along with utility room equipped with Washer & Dryer, cabinets and folding area. The furnishings are all high end including flat screenTV'S in all the rooms. You will fall in love with this town home. Private patio area for your added convenience along with your own balcony off the bedrooms. The community offers a wonderful pool for your added enjoyment. If you are looking for a VERY HIGH END rental no need to look further this has it all and some. $4300 Off Season & $8,000.00 in Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have any available units?
110 Ocean Breeze Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have?
Some of 110 Ocean Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Ocean Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Ocean Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Ocean Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Ocean Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Ocean Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
