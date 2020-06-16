110 Ocean Breeze Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAIL 1/4/21 FOR SEASONAL RENTAL End Unit with Impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft set up as an office along with utility room equipped with Washer & Dryer, cabinets and folding area. The furnishings are all high end including flat screenTV'S in all the rooms. You will fall in love with this town home. Private patio area for your added convenience along with your own balcony off the bedrooms. The community offers a wonderful pool for your added enjoyment. If you are looking for a VERY HIGH END rental no need to look further this has it all and some. $4300 Off Season & $8,000.00 in Season.