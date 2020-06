671 NE 195th St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access sauna

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT AT WELL MAINTAINED CEDAR GLENN BUILDING, 1470 SQFT, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSED BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, HURRICANE SHUTTER AT BALCONY AND BEDROOM WINDOWS, 24-HOUR FRONT DESK AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, POOL, BARBECUE AREA, GYM, BILLARD/PING PONG ROOM, SAUNA, PARTY ROOM, LOCATED 4 MILES FROM AVENTURA MALL AND 6 MILES TO THE BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO WINN DIXIE, CVS, PUBLIC PLAYGROUND ACROSS THE STREET, CLOSE TO I-95 & 441. NO PETS,CABLE TV & INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE HOA. VERY EASY TO SHOW. PLEASE SEE BROKER REMARKS!