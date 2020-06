Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent. Please send me text for showing and need 24 hours in advance. Not pets.