All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:53 PM

2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A

2504 Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2504 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Beautiful spacious 1 bed department just a walk from the beach, laundry room coin operated in the area, community pool. Come see your home today! 50$ application fee per adult living in property. Pets are ok, all electrical, water, sewer, trash & lawn care included. Time frame to move in MAX 21 days. Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time. Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel. -Renter's insurance required This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best! Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older - One-year lease minimum - Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount - If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required) - Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed - Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy. - Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$. - Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes. - Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms. This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home. - If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details. Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have any available units?
2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
Is 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A offer parking?
No, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A has a pool.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have accessible units?
No, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Bay Boulevard - 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee