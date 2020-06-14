Apartment List
indian rocks beach
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with garage

Indian Rocks Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
305 HARBOR DRIVE
305 Harbor Dr, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2172 sqft
What a view! Large four bedroom / two bath / two car garage pool home on double lot overlooking the intracoastal waterway on Indian Rocks Beach. Home is tiled throughout and family room looks out over the pool and the water.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14410 APACHE AVENUE
14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1573 sqft
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1356 S Betty Lane
1356 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1130 sqft
Cute South Clearwater Home Close to the Beaches Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1262 PIERCE STREET
1262 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Be the first to live in this brand new, high energy efficient townhouse with green certification and multi-zoned AC.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
10 PAPAYA STREET
10 Papaya Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from May 2020. Mandalay Beach Club is one of the very few upscale resort-style properties right on the beautiful white sandy beaches of Clearwater (ranked #1 in the US). Beautiful views of Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1270 GULF BOULEVARD
1270 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1094 sqft
GULF OF MEXICO CONDO RENTAL! Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Condo for RENT! Watch the sunset from the comfort of your own room, balcony or living room! Walk out to your gorgeous backyard of open water, soft sand and the sound of the waves crashing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Indian Rocks Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

