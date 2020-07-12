Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian rocks beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Rocks Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
512 2ND STREET
512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Independence Square
215 1st Street
215 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
864 sqft
Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Harbour
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Harbour
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1108 GULF BOULEVARD
1108 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Must-see fully furnished beachfront condo for rent! Enjoy the sound of the waves, soothing water views and beachfront breezes in this updated fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with balcony on Indn Rocks Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
19829 GULF BOULEVARD
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1390 sqft
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Rocks Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Rocks Beach 3 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Balcony
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with ParkingIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerIndian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndian Rocks Beach Furnished ApartmentsIndian Rocks Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee