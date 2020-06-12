/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
205 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14130 ROSEMARY LANE
14130 Rosemary Lane, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Great location. Close to everything you need, even the beautiful sandy beaches. With everything being so close, you do not have to worry about public transportation. This corner unit, which gives it more privacy, has been well taken care of.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
55 HARBOR VIEW LANE
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
19937 GULF BOULEVARD
19937 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
WEEKLY/SEASONAL RENTAL......$1,050 IS A WEEKLY RATE (not monthly). (May consider 3-night minimum) - Spacious 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa. Can accommodate up to 8 comfortably. Enjoy your stay in this completely updated condo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
324 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1390 sqft
CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
55+ Largo Community close to beach. AVAILABLE LONG TERM June 2020. Also avail. short term with 3 Mth. min. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
5 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
