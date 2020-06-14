/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM
128 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
201 8TH AVENUE
201 8th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
700 sqft
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH ACCESS! Cozy duplex for rent, unit #2. Completely remodeled, 2br 1 ba, 700 sq.ft. open floor plan, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, private laundry, sitting area in the front, small in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
55+ Largo Community close to beach. AVAILABLE LONG TERM June 2020. Also avail. short term with 3 Mth. min. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
1 of 107
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17980 GULF BOULEVARD
17980 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1405 sqft
Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
11 SAN MARCO STREET
11 San Marco Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clearwater Beach direct beach front private residence with 2 bedrooms, den (or 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths.
