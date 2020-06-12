Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hidden Harbour
1 Unit Available
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
324 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1390 sqft
CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2174 sqft
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1331 sqft
Fabulous South Beach IV condo directly on the gulf front of Sand Key area of Clearwater Beach. First floor over parking, so you have the luck to enjoy a huge terrace with a view of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indian Rocks Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

