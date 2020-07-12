/
apartments with pool
122 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
512 2ND STREET
512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Harbour
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Harbour
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
324 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1390 sqft
CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1108 GULF BOULEVARD
1108 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Must-see fully furnished beachfront condo for rent! Enjoy the sound of the waves, soothing water views and beachfront breezes in this updated fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with balcony on Indn Rocks Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 GULF BOULEVARD
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1390 sqft
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in building 5 at New Atlantis Club. Master bedroom has walk in closet and there is an additional storage room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
12287 Mallory Drive
12287 Mallory Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1226 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14130 ROSEMARY LANE
14130 Rosemary Lane, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Great location. Close to everything you need, even the beautiful sandy beaches. With everything being so close, you do not have to worry about public transportation. This corner unit, which gives it more privacy, has been well taken care of.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
