143 Waterside Drive

Amenities

**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities. Apartment has 2 new bathrooms, new wood floors in 2 bedrooms and tiles everywhere else, new appliances and completed painting from the ceiling down to the trip. Ready for move-in after board approval. Water and basic cable included, extra storage and more. All windows have accordion shutters. Clubhouse with Kitchen & Library, 2 Heated Swimming Pools, 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, 4 Shuffleboard Courts, 4 Pétanque Courts, Basket Ball, Wifi in Clubhouse & Pool Area, Hot Tub/Spa, 1.5 miles of quiet winding streets perfect for walking, bicycling & rollerblading, Park benches & swings located throughout the community, Guarded gate with 24 hour security surveillance system & internal television.