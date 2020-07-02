All apartments in Hypoluxo
Hypoluxo, FL
143 Waterside Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:21 PM

143 Waterside Drive

143 Waterside Drive · (561) 568-6841
Location

143 Waterside Drive, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities. Apartment has 2 new bathrooms, new wood floors in 2 bedrooms and tiles everywhere else, new appliances and completed painting from the ceiling down to the trip. Ready for move-in after board approval. Water and basic cable included, extra storage and more. All windows have accordion shutters. Clubhouse with Kitchen & Library, 2 Heated Swimming Pools, 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, 4 Shuffleboard Courts, 4 Pétanque Courts, Basket Ball, Wifi in Clubhouse & Pool Area, Hot Tub/Spa, 1.5 miles of quiet winding streets perfect for walking, bicycling & rollerblading, Park benches & swings located throughout the community, Guarded gate with 24 hour security surveillance system & internal television.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Waterside Drive have any available units?
143 Waterside Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 143 Waterside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hypoluxo.
Does 143 Waterside Drive offer parking?
No, 143 Waterside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 143 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 143 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 143 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Waterside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Waterside Drive has units with air conditioning.
