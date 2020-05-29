3327 AMACA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, ceramic tile flooring, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!