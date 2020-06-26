Rent Calculator
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM
12529 1st Isle
12529 First Isle
·
No Longer Available
Location
12529 First Isle, Hudson, FL 34667
Leisure Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to view this two bedroom, 1 bath apartment on a canal in Hudson. Water, trash and lawn service included in the rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12529 1st Isle have any available units?
12529 1st Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hudson, FL
.
What amenities does 12529 1st Isle have?
Some of 12529 1st Isle's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12529 1st Isle currently offering any rent specials?
12529 1st Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 1st Isle pet-friendly?
No, 12529 1st Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hudson
.
Does 12529 1st Isle offer parking?
Yes, 12529 1st Isle offers parking.
Does 12529 1st Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12529 1st Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 1st Isle have a pool?
No, 12529 1st Isle does not have a pool.
Does 12529 1st Isle have accessible units?
No, 12529 1st Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 1st Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12529 1st Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12529 1st Isle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12529 1st Isle has units with air conditioning.
