/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! FURNISHED SUMMER RENTAL! Available July 9-Nov 8 only ONLY.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cape Cay
14830 Atlantic Avenue
14830 Atlantic Avenue, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Unfurnished. Waterfront with limited Gulf Access This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath, 3 car garage home on a limited Gulf access canal.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home – includes cable/internet,
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
1 of 16
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11915 COLONY LAKES BOULEVARD
11915 Colony Lakes Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1770 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with tile flooring throughout the main areas. As you enter the home, you have the large living/family room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6435 DREXEL DRIVE
6435 Drexel Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
GREAT CONDO ALL FRESHLY REDONE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT , UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. WATER, CABLE, TRASH INCLUDED,2 CAR PRIVATE CARPORT LOCATED 6 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR. WASHER AND DRYER IN CONDO, HUGE PRIVATE STORAGE SHED 25X8 INCLUDED.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
15846 POND RUSH CT
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5135 Gemstone Dr 101
5135 Gemstone Drive, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Spacious condo right near the beach - Property Id: 90517 Feel the breeze in this spacious condo in a nice and quiet beach community. Less than 2 minutes walking distance to all major shopping centers and grocery stores.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6042 COUNTRY RIDGE LANE
6042 Country Ridge Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1798 sqft
TIMBER GREENS...ALL READY FOR YOU...2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAG HOME LOCATED ON POND WITH CONSERVATION BEYOND POND...A SERENE LOCATION...
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3415 Holly Springs Drive
3415 Holly Springs Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1750 sqft
AMAZING WATERFRONT POOL HOME, WITH TOTAL PRIVACY TO THE REAR ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST. COMPLETELY PRIVATE POOL AREA. BACKS UP TO THE NATURE PRESERVE IN THE REAR, FOR SOME TRULY BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS. HOME ON OVER A 1/4 ACRE.
Similar Pages
Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHudson 3 BedroomsHudson Apartments with Balcony
Hudson Apartments with GarageHudson Apartments with GymHudson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL