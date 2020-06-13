Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL

Finding an apartment in Hudson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
Studio
$644
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14750 Potterton Cir
14750 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Hudson - Property Id: 288569 Beautiful home in a well maintained quite gated community. Community pool is right in your backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept kitchen and living room. Laundry room in unit. 2 car garage. Furnished or not.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Berkley Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Ravenswood Village
1 Unit Available
13213 Shadberry Lane
13213 Shadberry Lane, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
14310 Guava Street
14310 Guava Street, Hudson, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2387 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Hudson, FL is now available.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14028 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11419 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Clean, quiet mobile home community!!! 1,2, and 3 bedroom available!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!!! Low deposits! No application fee! No credit check! And low affordable rates!!! What are you waiting for? Call today!!!! (RLNE1240303)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14008 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hudson, FL

Finding an apartment in Hudson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

