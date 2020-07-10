/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL with pool
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! FURNISHED SUMMER RENTAL! Available July 9-Nov 8 only ONLY.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
9421 Sunshine Boulevard
9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
11944 PALM BAY COURT
11944 Palm Bay Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This is totally redone and upgraded house with new flooring, new appliances, all interior repainted, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new screened lanai, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage move in ready. On conservation with pond view. End of street.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14028 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14033 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Need to move FAST? We've got you covered! We work hard so you don't have to! Units available for immediate occupancy! Low deposits and affordable rates! View today Move tomorrow! Pets welcome! Beautifully updated mobile homes in a recently renovated
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14025 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14018 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11419 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Clean, quiet mobile home community!!! 1,2, and 3 bedroom available!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!!! Low deposits! No application fee! No credit check! And low affordable rates!!! What are you waiting for? Call today!!!! (RLNE1240303)
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14008 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
