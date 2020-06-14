/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Estates
1 Unit Available
7238 New York Ave
7238 New York Avenue, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
Call Keyanna J 813-270-1212 or kjacobs@bhhsflpg.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
5915 SEA RANCH DRIVE
5915 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FURNISHED 5TH FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING LAGOON AND GULF OF MEXICO. TAKE A WALK ON THE NATURE TRAIL OR TRY A GAME OF TENNIS BEFORE YOU JUMP IN THE POOL OR ON THE BEACH .
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
4515 Marine Parkway
4515 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$776
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347099 All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Massachusetts Heights
1 Unit Available
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 17
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
