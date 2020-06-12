/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1
6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15740 Villa Dr.
15740 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute, clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located on cul-de-sac close to amenitites. Ceramic flooring throughout. Covered car port with shed with washer/dryer hookup. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834656)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Highland Estates
1 Unit Available
9602 NEW YORK AVENUE
9602 New York Avenue, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
This home has new flooring and fresh upgrades throughout. New vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, great room, hallway, and main bath. New carpet in family room (12 x 16 addition), and both bedrooms. Large 0.45 acre lot for privacy and enjoyment.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Griffin Park
1 Unit Available
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16433 RAMONA LANE
16433 Ramona Ln, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Mobile not in park - Located in Hudson this new mobile featuring a large kitchen with adjoining laundry area(W/D Hookups), carpet & wood look floors and a master bedroom featuring a dress in bathroom closet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Similar Pages
Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHudson 3 BedroomsHudson Apartments with Balcony
Hudson Apartments with GarageHudson Apartments with GymHudson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL