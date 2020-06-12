/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:09 AM
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1
6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1236 sqft
Beautiful penthouse condo on the 9th floor (top floor) at Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo boasts an enclosed balcony, hurricane shutters and a 1,000 sq ft +/- private roof top patio with a hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
15740 Villa Dr.
15740 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute, clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located on cul-de-sac close to amenitites. Ceramic flooring throughout. Covered car port with shed with washer/dryer hookup. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834656)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Highland Estates
1 Unit Available
9602 NEW YORK AVENUE
9602 New York Avenue, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
This home has new flooring and fresh upgrades throughout. New vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, great room, hallway, and main bath. New carpet in family room (12 x 16 addition), and both bedrooms. Large 0.45 acre lot for privacy and enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Griffin Park
1 Unit Available
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14008 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11615 PAIGE DRIVE
11615 Paige Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 baths with living room, dining room, 1 car garage, and family room. Plenty of storage space with a free standing shed int he back yard. Enjoy your privacy in fully fenced in back yards. Move-in ready.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
1 Unit Available
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS
