3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, FL
Ravenswood Village
1 Unit Available
13213 Shadberry Lane
13213 Shadberry Lane, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1771 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
14310 Guava Street
14310 Guava Street, Hudson, FL
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Hudson, FL is now available.
1 Unit Available
14750 Potterton Cir
14750 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Hudson - Property Id: 288569 Beautiful home in a well maintained quite gated community. Community pool is right in your backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept kitchen and living room. Laundry room in unit. 2 car garage. Furnished or not.
Gulf Side Estates
1 Unit Available
7918 Butler Ave
7918 Butler Avenue, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Great 3/1 in Hudson, freshly renovated - Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with 1000 sqft of living space. This home has amazing curb appeal, freshly renovated and all appliances are included.
Berkley Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
Pleasure Isles
1 Unit Available
13326 SUSAN DRIVE
13326 Susan Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen
Sea Ranch on The Gulf
1 Unit Available
13523 OUTBOARD COURT
13523 Outboard Court, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1064 sqft
THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL.
Gulf Side Estates
1 Unit Available
7837 Cadillac Avenue
7837 Cadillac Avenue, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7837 Cadillac Avenue in Hudson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1502 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12738 Buckhorn Drive
12738 Buckhorn Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
18503 Waydale Loop
18503 Waydale Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6318 Aberdeen Avenue
6318 Aberdeen Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5669 MERCADO DRIVE
5669 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. Under Construction.
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.
1 Unit Available
8433 Lafitte Dr
8433 Lafitte Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath with private boat ramp access to gulf - Property Id: 294995 This is a 3 bedroom possible 4 it has a sunroom addition with 2 bath. It has a one car garage with a shed in backyard for additional storage.
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1260 sqft
Coming soon.
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7735 Rottingham Rd
7735 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
936 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 936 sq ft one car garage, w/d hook ups, spacious back yard, the nearby schools are Schrader Elementary School, Bayonet Point Middle School, Fivay High School - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1 car garage is a must see!!
