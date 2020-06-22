9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Brand New Home in Popular Winter Garden Area with Resort Style Amenities, including Club House, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Tennis, Miniature Golf Course, Pickel Ball, Volley Ball, Kiddie's Water Play Area, Covered Pavilions, BBQ Areas & Walking Trails. Home is located on Corner lot with front view of Lake, Porch in Front and Open Patio in Rear, Fencing will be installed as well. Bellmore Model comes with 2100+ square feet, all ceramic tile, split bedroom plan, with Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen. Landscaping is included with Rent. A Rated Schools, superb location just off Avalon Rd. with easy access to the 429. Shopping, Restaurants and Schools are just a short commute. First, Last and Security Required to Move in. Don't delay, make this your New Home Today.

Disclaimer: Photos are of the Bellmore model home in Waterleigh. Home is unfurnished