Horizon West, FL
9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE

9555 Waterway Passage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9555 Waterway Passage Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Brand New Home in Popular Winter Garden Area with Resort Style Amenities, including Club House, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Tennis, Miniature Golf Course, Pickel Ball, Volley Ball, Kiddie's Water Play Area, Covered Pavilions, BBQ Areas & Walking Trails. Home is located on Corner lot with front view of Lake, Porch in Front and Open Patio in Rear, Fencing will be installed as well. Bellmore Model comes with 2100+ square feet, all ceramic tile, split bedroom plan, with Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen. Landscaping is included with Rent. A Rated Schools, superb location just off Avalon Rd. with easy access to the 429. Shopping, Restaurants and Schools are just a short commute. First, Last and Security Required to Move in. Don't delay, make this your New Home Today.
Disclaimer: Photos are of the Bellmore model home in Waterleigh. Home is unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9555 WATERWAY PASSAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
