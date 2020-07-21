All apartments in Horizon West
9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange

9139 Leeland Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9139 Leeland Archer Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home at 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd. Orlando,FL 32836 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application
.
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd, Orlando, FL 32836 includes: Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Driving Directions: Drive on I-4 going West, take Exit 68 for SR 535 towards Lake Buena Vista, turn Right onto SR 535, turn left onto SR 535 towards Winter Garden, turn Left on McComack then turn left onto Leeland Archer and follow the numbers.

(RLNE3268807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have any available units?
9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have?
Some of 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange currently offering any rent specials?
9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange pet-friendly?
No, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange offer parking?
Yes, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange offers parking.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have a pool?
Yes, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange has a pool.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have accessible units?
No, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9139 Leeland Archer Blvd Orange has units with air conditioning.
