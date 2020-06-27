All apartments in Horizon West
9112 Cut Shot Dr
9112 Cut Shot Dr

9112 Cut Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Cut Shot Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
guest suite
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
pet friendly
Single house, 6B/3B Brand new,Solar, Golf view, 2603 sqft, - Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind,and solar. Golf views will be available to select home-sites. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and much more.

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN HOME Fabulous and spacious two stories, 6 bedrooms / 3 baths in Winter Garden. Open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and granite countertops, family room, also in the first floor a guest suite and a full bath. On the second floor the master suite with walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Hurry up this opportunity won't last!

2 miles to Publix Super Market
2 miles to Walmart Supercenter
4 miles to Independence Elementary
4 miles to Bridgewater Middle School
5 miles to Windermere High School
-15 minutes drive to Disney

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5006087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

