9112 Cut Shot Dr

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated guest suite bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite pet friendly

Single house, 6B/3B Brand new,Solar, Golf view, 2603 sqft, - Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind,and solar. Golf views will be available to select home-sites. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and much more.



BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN HOME Fabulous and spacious two stories, 6 bedrooms / 3 baths in Winter Garden. Open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and granite countertops, family room, also in the first floor a guest suite and a full bath. On the second floor the master suite with walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Hurry up this opportunity won't last!



2 miles to Publix Super Market

2 miles to Walmart Supercenter

4 miles to Independence Elementary

4 miles to Bridgewater Middle School

5 miles to Windermere High School

-15 minutes drive to Disney



No Cats Allowed



