9027 PINCH SHOT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN HOME!!! Fabulous and spacious two stories, 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths full of upgrades in Winter Garden. Open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and granite countertops, family room, also in the first floor a Flex room. On the second floor the master suite with walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus two more bedrooms that share one bathroom. Hurry up this opportunity won't last!