Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8772 Danforth Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

8772 Danforth Drive

8772 Danforth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8772 Danforth Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
8772 Danforth Drive Available 01/14/20 2 Bedrm Townhome Near WDW In Windermere For Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: January 14, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1499.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1599.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1599.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1499/mo
8772 Danforth Drive
Windermere, FL 34786
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Lake Reams Townhomes
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome
Square Ft: 1280
Year Built: 2005

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Location, Location, Location!
*Don't Wait, Won't Last Long!
*Conservation Lot
*No Rear Neighbors
*Peaceful Backs Up To Conservation
*Backyard Patio
*Fenced In Yard
*Private Courtyard
*Living And Family Rooms
*Master Bedroom-Double Vanity
*Volume Ceilings
*Corian Countertops
*Breakfast Bar
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Warm-Neutral Colors!
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*Powder Room On First Floor
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*COMMUNITY Dog Walk Areas
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: WDW Cast Entrance
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 429, 535
*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks
*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Winter Garden Village
*CONVENIENT To: Orange Co. National Golf and Windermere Prep
*JUST MINUTES To: New Publix, Shops & Restaurants
*All Kitchen Appliances Included
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: January 14, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Winter Garden Vineland Rd, take left to SilverPark Dr, turn left to Reams Rd. Continue to Reams Rd and take right onto Newmarket Dr. Left on Langstaff Rd and Right to Danforth Dr, destination on your left

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5337775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8772 Danforth Drive have any available units?
8772 Danforth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8772 Danforth Drive have?
Some of 8772 Danforth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8772 Danforth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8772 Danforth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8772 Danforth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8772 Danforth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8772 Danforth Drive offers parking.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8772 Danforth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8772 Danforth Drive has a pool.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8772 Danforth Drive has accessible units.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8772 Danforth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8772 Danforth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8772 Danforth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

