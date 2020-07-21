All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

8648 Powder Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8648 Powder Ridge Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single family home bungalow style floor plan available, located inside the Windermere Trails community where convenience meets your front door every day.
Enjoy a great sunrises from a extra wide private balcony. Unique curb appeal will make your head turn only to find out that the interior delivers even more with a great personality. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom will give you 1,876 sqft of generous space to move about. Situated in a friendly community located just minutes away of the Windermere school district, great shopping and now recent and freshly opened restaurants at Lakeside Village shopping plaza. From your large front porch you will enjoy not only Florida's unique sunsets but also the Magic kingdom nightly fireworks show. The open floor plan concept offers great flow through An electric solar system will provide 90% of power savings every month for a small family of 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHorizon West 2 Bedroom Apartments
Horizon West 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College