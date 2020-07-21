8648 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great single family home bungalow style floor plan available, located inside the Windermere Trails community where convenience meets your front door every day.

Enjoy a great sunrises from a extra wide private balcony. Unique curb appeal will make your head turn only to find out that the interior delivers even more with a great personality. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom will give you 1,876 sqft of generous space to move about. Situated in a friendly community located just minutes away of the Windermere school district, great shopping and now recent and freshly opened restaurants at Lakeside Village shopping plaza. From your large front porch you will enjoy not only Florida's unique sunsets but also the Magic kingdom nightly fireworks show. The open floor plan concept offers great flow through An electric solar system will provide 90% of power savings every month for a small family of 2.