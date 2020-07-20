8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One-story energy-efficient home for rent with an open kitchen with center island/bar counter area, granite countertops, large walk in pantry, opening to inviting great room/family room. Brand new wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Upgraded wood style tile in common areas and tile backsplash in kitchen area. The master suite has an enormous walk in closet and oversized bath with soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors-upgraded tiles on walls, linen closet and dual sinks. Roomy secondary bedrooms share jack and jill bath with dual sink and glass shower door soak tub. Lawn care, pest control & ADT monitoring included in monthly rent! This home is located in Windermere Trails Community.