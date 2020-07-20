All apartments in Horizon West
8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE
8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE

8620 Crescendo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8620 Crescendo Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-story energy-efficient home for rent with an open kitchen with center island/bar counter area, granite countertops, large walk in pantry, opening to inviting great room/family room. Brand new wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Upgraded wood style tile in common areas and tile backsplash in kitchen area. The master suite has an enormous walk in closet and oversized bath with soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors-upgraded tiles on walls, linen closet and dual sinks. Roomy secondary bedrooms share jack and jill bath with dual sink and glass shower door soak tub. Lawn care, pest control & ADT monitoring included in monthly rent! This home is located in Windermere Trails Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have any available units?
8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have?
Some of 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8620 CRESCENDO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
