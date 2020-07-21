8347 Lookout Pointe Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

4/3.5 energy efficient home for rent build by Meritage Homes in 2016, it includes 1/1 guest house above detached garage, very close to Disney, open kitchen concept, tiles all over first floor, updated white cabinets, stainless appliances. Community pool by lake, dog park, kids splash pad, picnic tables, and playground. Requirement: income 3X of rental, good rental history and good credit.

