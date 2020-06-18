Amenities

8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.be/VL_YEzJ12Tk



This beautifully designed open concept living 3BR 2.5BA townhome is one of the rare sought out Augusta floorplans. This home was Beazers Model Home, so no upgrades were spared. The grand entry greets you as you walk up the stairs to the three panel etched glass front door. The foyer gives this home an open and spacious feel from the moment you enter. The living area has ample room for any furniture you choose to select to make this your home. The windows are many, allowing natural light throughout the spacious 1,851 sq ft home. The half bath is located on the lower level.



The elegant formal dining room provides the perfect space for dinner parties or special occasions. The kitchen comes complete with a California center island that seats four comfortably. The kitchen counter tops are tastefully designed with modern black granite complimenting the dark walnut colored wood cabinetry and finished off with stainless appliances.



Escape to your master suite and ensuite on the second level. The large master has an additional cozy sitting area. The en suite has dual vanities, glass enclosed shower and a deep, spa-like soaking tub.



Additional features centrally located on the second level are two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom and laundry room. Drive into a rear loading two car garage and walk into your private patio accented with herringbone brick pavers. Take a moment to experience the peace and quiet of the Summerlake neighborhood. Last but not least, Beazer built these townhomes with savings in mind. The Agusta floorplan is built to keep your utility expense down with an average of $85 per month.



Discover the Beazer Difference at Summerlake. Summerlake is an amenity-rich community featuring 3 and 4 bedroom townhomes with 2-car garages in Winter Garden. Maximize your time with minimal maintenance living. Spend your time instead enjoying the outdoors. Take a ride on your bike or stroll along the lakes and ponds meandering through the neighborhood. No need to join an expensive gym. Your routine work outs are right around the corner @ Summerlake with a state of the art work out center and resort style pool and clubhouse or maybe a round of golf with your friends.



Theres more enjoyment within a short driving distance:



Walt Disney World

Sea World

Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge

YMCA

AMC Downtown Disney

Hamlin Town Center



Summerlake Schools are top rated:



Independence Elementary A rated in 2017

Bridgewater Middle A rated in 2017

Windermere High NEW rated in 2017



What are you waiting for? Everything is here at Summerlake only one thing is missing, YOU!!



PETS ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & Manadatory Annual Fee for Cleaning. Contact Agent for Details.



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

