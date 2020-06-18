All apartments in Horizon West
8130 Red Stopper Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8130 Red Stopper Lane

8130 Red Stopper Lane · (407) 378-2800 ext. 1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8130 Red Stopper Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.be/VL_YEzJ12Tk

This beautifully designed open concept living 3BR 2.5BA townhome is one of the rare sought out Augusta floorplans. This home was Beazers Model Home, so no upgrades were spared. The grand entry greets you as you walk up the stairs to the three panel etched glass front door. The foyer gives this home an open and spacious feel from the moment you enter. The living area has ample room for any furniture you choose to select to make this your home. The windows are many, allowing natural light throughout the spacious 1,851 sq ft home. The half bath is located on the lower level.

The elegant formal dining room provides the perfect space for dinner parties or special occasions. The kitchen comes complete with a California center island that seats four comfortably. The kitchen counter tops are tastefully designed with modern black granite complimenting the dark walnut colored wood cabinetry and finished off with stainless appliances.

Escape to your master suite and ensuite on the second level. The large master has an additional cozy sitting area. The en suite has dual vanities, glass enclosed shower and a deep, spa-like soaking tub.

Additional features centrally located on the second level are two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom and laundry room. Drive into a rear loading two car garage and walk into your private patio accented with herringbone brick pavers. Take a moment to experience the peace and quiet of the Summerlake neighborhood. Last but not least, Beazer built these townhomes with savings in mind. The Agusta floorplan is built to keep your utility expense down with an average of $85 per month.

Discover the Beazer Difference at Summerlake. Summerlake is an amenity-rich community featuring 3 and 4 bedroom townhomes with 2-car garages in Winter Garden. Maximize your time with minimal maintenance living. Spend your time instead enjoying the outdoors. Take a ride on your bike or stroll along the lakes and ponds meandering through the neighborhood. No need to join an expensive gym. Your routine work outs are right around the corner @ Summerlake with a state of the art work out center and resort style pool and clubhouse or maybe a round of golf with your friends.

Theres more enjoyment within a short driving distance:

Walt Disney World
Sea World
Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge
YMCA
AMC Downtown Disney
Hamlin Town Center

Summerlake Schools are top rated:

Independence Elementary A rated in 2017
Bridgewater Middle A rated in 2017
Windermere High NEW rated in 2017

What are you waiting for? Everything is here at Summerlake only one thing is missing, YOU!!

PETS ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & Manadatory Annual Fee for Cleaning. Contact Agent for Details.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 407-378-2800 to see this property.
Applications can be completed online via a laptop or desktop - Orlandopropertymanagementpros.com

*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies - Property has 2 filters
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

HOA application and fees may apply - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have any available units?
8130 Red Stopper Lane has a unit available for $1,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have?
Some of 8130 Red Stopper Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Red Stopper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Red Stopper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Red Stopper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Red Stopper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Red Stopper Lane does offer parking.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Red Stopper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8130 Red Stopper Lane has a pool.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have accessible units?
No, 8130 Red Stopper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Red Stopper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Red Stopper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Red Stopper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
