All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8073 BOWERY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8073 BOWERY DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

8073 BOWERY DRIVE

8073 Bowery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8073 Bowery Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom home offers over 2500 square foot and sits on a PREMIUM CONSERVATION lot .in the heart of Winter Garden with all the great schools K-12. The homes is very spacious with a HUGE BONSU ROOM. The owner installed an ENTIRE HOME SOLAR SYSTEM so you will reap the benefits of their investment with almost a zero monthly electric bill ! HOA covers grounds maintenance, so no additional lawn cost to you. Great curb appeal with a front porch greeting you and your can relax on the HUGE REAR LANAI with EXTENDED PATIO overlooking your FULLY FENCED YARD with a peaceful CONSERVATION VIEW. Great floor plan with formal dining room , massive great room and nicely equipped and designed open kitchen. The dinette overlooks that great view and so many windows the entire home is washed in Florida sunshine. Upstairs is a large master and a HUGE secondary en-suite bedroom. The owner also installed custom closets in the bedrooms. Located minutes from 429 expressway and the Hamlin retail center, just a few miles to Disneys front door too ! Move quick this one checks so many boxes and when you factor in the low electric bill, it helps your wallet more than any other in this price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have any available units?
8073 BOWERY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have?
Some of 8073 BOWERY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8073 BOWERY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8073 BOWERY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8073 BOWERY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8073 BOWERY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8073 BOWERY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College