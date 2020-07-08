8073 BOWERY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom home offers over 2500 square foot and sits on a PREMIUM CONSERVATION lot .in the heart of Winter Garden with all the great schools K-12. The homes is very spacious with a HUGE BONSU ROOM. The owner installed an ENTIRE HOME SOLAR SYSTEM so you will reap the benefits of their investment with almost a zero monthly electric bill ! HOA covers grounds maintenance, so no additional lawn cost to you. Great curb appeal with a front porch greeting you and your can relax on the HUGE REAR LANAI with EXTENDED PATIO overlooking your FULLY FENCED YARD with a peaceful CONSERVATION VIEW. Great floor plan with formal dining room , massive great room and nicely equipped and designed open kitchen. The dinette overlooks that great view and so many windows the entire home is washed in Florida sunshine. Upstairs is a large master and a HUGE secondary en-suite bedroom. The owner also installed custom closets in the bedrooms. Located minutes from 429 expressway and the Hamlin retail center, just a few miles to Disneys front door too ! Move quick this one checks so many boxes and when you factor in the low electric bill, it helps your wallet more than any other in this price range.