8019 GLENLLOYD AVE

Yanet Pelegri - ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - Cell: 407-967-6268 - About 8019 GLENLLOYD AVENUE, WINTER GARDEN, Florida 34787

Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included on the second floor. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kids Splash Pad. Best A rated schools!.



Directions:From 429 S, exit on 15 (New independence Pkwy) , right onto Avalon rd. Make a left on Avalon, for about make a right at Old YMCA Rd. Community will be on your right



