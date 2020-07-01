All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

8019 GLENLLOYD AVE

8019 Glenlloyd Avenue
Location

8019 Glenlloyd Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Yanet Pelegri - ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - Cell: 407-967-6268 - About 8019 GLENLLOYD AVENUE, WINTER GARDEN, Florida 34787
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included on the second floor. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kids Splash Pad. Best A rated schools!.

Directions:From 429 S, exit on 15 (New independence Pkwy) , right onto Avalon rd. Make a left on Avalon, for about make a right at Old YMCA Rd. Community will be on your right

(RLNE5177098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have any available units?
8019 GLENLLOYD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have?
Some of 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8019 GLENLLOYD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE offers parking.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have a pool?
Yes, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE has a pool.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have accessible units?
No, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 GLENLLOYD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

