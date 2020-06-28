7835 Summerlake Groves Street

Amenities

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



Pets: OK, Up To 25 Lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



Price: $1,999.00/mo

7835 Summerlake Groves St

Winter Garden FL 34787

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Watermark

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1908

Year Built: 2017



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 429 take exit 13 onto Schofield Rd., left onto Schofield Rd., right onto Avalon Rd., left onto Phil Ritson Way., turn right onto Phil Ritson Way., right onto Summerlake Groves St., destination on left.



