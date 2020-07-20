7732 Rigby St.

Amenities

Wickham Park! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in Wickham Park. This single family home offers over 1400 square feet of living space, silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, breakfast bar, tile, carpet, private courtyard and a two car garage. Wickham Park residents have access to a community pool and clubhouse. Great location!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $1800. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100. Pet fee: $150



