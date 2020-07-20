All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7732 Rigby St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7732 Rigby St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7732 Rigby St.

7732 Rigby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7732 Rigby Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wickham Park! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in Wickham Park. This single family home offers over 1400 square feet of living space, silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, breakfast bar, tile, carpet, private courtyard and a two car garage. Wickham Park residents have access to a community pool and clubhouse. Great location!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/785446?source=marketing

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1800. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100. Pet fee: $150

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE4587137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 Rigby St. have any available units?
7732 Rigby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7732 Rigby St. have?
Some of 7732 Rigby St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 Rigby St. currently offering any rent specials?
7732 Rigby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 Rigby St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. is pet friendly.
Does 7732 Rigby St. offer parking?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. offers parking.
Does 7732 Rigby St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 Rigby St. have a pool?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. has a pool.
Does 7732 Rigby St. have accessible units?
No, 7732 Rigby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 Rigby St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7732 Rigby St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7732 Rigby St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College