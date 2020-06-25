All apartments in Horizon West
7608 Summerlake Groves St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7608 Summerlake Groves St

7608 Summerlake Groves Street · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Summerlake Groves Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5B3B GOOD SCHOOL - Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind,and solar. Golf views will be available to select home-sites. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and much more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast!

This brand new house is great for the family in a contemporary community. It has 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with garden tub and shower in master bathroom. Tile floor for common area, carpet in all the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliance with granite counter-top.
Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4833935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have any available units?
7608 Summerlake Groves St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have?
Some of 7608 Summerlake Groves St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Summerlake Groves St currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Summerlake Groves St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Summerlake Groves St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 Summerlake Groves St is pet friendly.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St offer parking?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have a pool?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have accessible units?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Summerlake Groves St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Summerlake Groves St does not have units with air conditioning.
