Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK, 1 Pet UP To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1950.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2025.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2025.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1950/mo

7522 Bishop Square Drive

Winter Garden, Florida 34787

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: West Lake Hancock Estates

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 2270

Year Built: 2016



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*2 Car Garage

*Lake View

*No Rear Neighbors

*Backyard Patio

*Huge Master Suite

*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms

*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub

*Huge Family Room

*Granite Countertops

*42” Cabinets

*Eat In Kitchen

*Tile Flooring

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*Wired For Alarm

*COMMUNITY POOL!

*COMMUNITY Clubhouse

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*COMMUNITY Walking Trail

*On Site Security

*JUST 30 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 35 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To 429

*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools

*CONVENIENT To Walt Disney World

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK, 1 Pet Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take 429 S, Exit 15 for New Independence Pkwy (one exit S of Winter Garden Village), turn left, turn right on Hamlin Groves Trail, community will be on your left.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



