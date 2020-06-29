7380 Fairgrove Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Sound. This single family home offers over 2900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Windermere Sound residents have access to exceptional amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Lawn service is included in the rent.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $2395. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150.



Leland Johnson



Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando

P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190

Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.