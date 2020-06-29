All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7380 Fairgrove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7380 Fairgrove Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

7380 Fairgrove Avenue

7380 Fairgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7380 Fairgrove Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Sound. This single family home offers over 2900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Windermere Sound residents have access to exceptional amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Lawn service is included in the rent.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $2395. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have any available units?
7380 Fairgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have?
Some of 7380 Fairgrove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 Fairgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7380 Fairgrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 Fairgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue offers parking.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue has a pool.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7380 Fairgrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7380 Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College