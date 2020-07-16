Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home for Rent, 2 Car Garage, at 7252 Backwoods Trail, Windermere, FL 34786. - Realsource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Brand new home at the newly developed Ashton Park of Windermere, 4 bedroom 3 full bath, spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Island sink with a bar counter open to breakfast nook and family great room. Formal dining room. Inside Laundry, cabinet desk and laundry storage. Security system installed, cable/internet pre-wired with distribution box. Double garage with 2 separate electric doors. Community pool & Club.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Eliza at 407-340-7372 or Joe at 407-340-7472

Driving Directions:

SR535 towards Winter Garden/Windermere cross the intersection at Reams Rd and stay on SR 535, turn left after you see Wendy's on the left side then turn Right. Take the first Right and then the first Left. Turn Right onto Backwoods trail.



