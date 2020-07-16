All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

7252 Backwoods Trail

7252 Backwoods Trail · (407) 340-7372
Location

7252 Backwoods Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7252 Backwoods Trail · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home for Rent, 2 Car Garage, at 7252 Backwoods Trail, Windermere, FL 34786. - Realsource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Brand new home at the newly developed Ashton Park of Windermere, 4 bedroom 3 full bath, spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Island sink with a bar counter open to breakfast nook and family great room. Formal dining room. Inside Laundry, cabinet desk and laundry storage. Security system installed, cable/internet pre-wired with distribution box. Double garage with 2 separate electric doors. Community pool & Club.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Eliza at 407-340-7372 or Joe at 407-340-7472
.
Driving Directions:
SR535 towards Winter Garden/Windermere cross the intersection at Reams Rd and stay on SR 535, turn left after you see Wendy's on the left side then turn Right. Take the first Right and then the first Left. Turn Right onto Backwoods trail.

(RLNE3791963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have any available units?
7252 Backwoods Trail has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7252 Backwoods Trail have?
Some of 7252 Backwoods Trail's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7252 Backwoods Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7252 Backwoods Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7252 Backwoods Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7252 Backwoods Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7252 Backwoods Trail offers parking.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7252 Backwoods Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7252 Backwoods Trail has a pool.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have accessible units?
No, 7252 Backwoods Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7252 Backwoods Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7252 Backwoods Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7252 Backwoods Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
