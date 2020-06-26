All apartments in Horizon West
7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln

7055 Scarlet Ibis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
1Bed/1Bath, Fully furnished and ready to move in, Utlity Covered. - A very nice single apartment, 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom, 2 parking spaces, all furniture and appliances, wooden floors.
Suitable for single or two couples.

Its above the garage, which is separated from the house.

you can use the clubhouse of the community.
Fully furnished and ready to move in.
Utlity Covered.

1.6 miles to Publix Super Market
1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter
3.4 miles to Independence Elementary
3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School
4.9 miles to Windermere High School
-15 minutes drive to Disney

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have any available units?
7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have?
Some of 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln offers parking.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have a pool?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have accessible units?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
