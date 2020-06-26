7055 Scarlet Ibis Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors garage clubhouse furnished

1Bed/1Bath, Fully furnished and ready to move in, Utlity Covered. - A very nice single apartment, 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom, 2 parking spaces, all furniture and appliances, wooden floors.

Suitable for single or two couples.



Its above the garage, which is separated from the house.



you can use the clubhouse of the community.

1.6 miles to Publix Super Market

1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter

3.4 miles to Independence Elementary

3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School

4.9 miles to Windermere High School

-15 minutes drive to Disney



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961169)