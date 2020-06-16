Amenities

6206 Point Hancock Dr Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in... ready to go, 4 bed 3,5 bath in mint condition.

The Independence community is an amazing community for adults and kids with a lot of activities happening on weekends and special occasions. You can have access to the lake ramp, 2 association pools, gyms and an arcade room.

Schools in the area are all A graded!



No Pets Allowed



