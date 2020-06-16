All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6206 Point Hancock Dr

6206 Point Hancock Drive · (407) 420-7908 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6206 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6206 Point Hancock Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3177 sqft

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
6206 Point Hancock Dr Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in... ready to go, 4 bed 3,5 bath in mint condition.
The Independence community is an amazing community for adults and kids with a lot of activities happening on weekends and special occasions. You can have access to the lake ramp, 2 association pools, gyms and an arcade room.
Schools in the area are all A graded!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3200646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

