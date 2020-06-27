All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6121 Andreozzi Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6121 Andreozzi Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

6121 Andreozzi Lane

6121 Andreozzi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6121 Andreozzi Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Executive 4 Bedrm Windermere Pool Home for Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $2300.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2500.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2500.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $2300/mo
6121 Andreozzi Lane
Windermere, Florida, 34786
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Providence
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2522
Year Built: 2004

*4 Bedrm/2 Bath Home
*Awesome Screened In Pool With A Waterfall!
*Pool Is Salt Water And Solar Heated
*Cherry Cabinets In Kitchen
*Garage Shelving System
*Corian Counters
*42 Cabinets
*Living & Family Rooms
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*Pond View
*2 Car Garage
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST MINUTES To: Disney
*WALKING DISTANCE To: Publix
*CONVENIENT To: Winter Garden Shopping Center
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 535 and Chase Road, head North on 535. Turn Right on Zori Lane (into Providence subdivision), Left on Andreozzi.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5004110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have any available units?
6121 Andreozzi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have?
Some of 6121 Andreozzi Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Andreozzi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Andreozzi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Andreozzi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Andreozzi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Andreozzi Lane offers parking.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Andreozzi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6121 Andreozzi Lane has a pool.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6121 Andreozzi Lane has accessible units.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 Andreozzi Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Andreozzi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Andreozzi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College