5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD

5740 Chestnut Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Chestnut Chase Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Loft, Covered Lanai and 2 Car Garage. Formal Dining Room with Kitchen open to Great Room. Kitchen features 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances, All bedrooms and loft located upstairs. Master suite features Tray Ceiling, His & Her Walk-in Closets, Dual Vanity Sinks with Granite Counters, Glass Enclosed Shower, Garden Tub, Linen Closet and Privacy Lavatory. All secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Wood-style ceramic tiles. Laundry located upstairs for easy access. Located close to 429 and less than 3 miles from Winter Garden Village, this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified. Orchard Hills offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool. HOA INCLUDES LAWN CARE & EXTERIOR PESTICIDE, MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have any available units?
5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have?
Some of 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD is pet friendly.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD offers parking.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD has a pool.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have accessible units?
No, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
