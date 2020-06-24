5740 CHESTNUT CHASE RD

Amenities

Beautiful home 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Loft, Covered Lanai and 2 Car Garage. Formal Dining Room with Kitchen open to Great Room. Kitchen features 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances, All bedrooms and loft located upstairs. Master suite features Tray Ceiling, His & Her Walk-in Closets, Dual Vanity Sinks with Granite Counters, Glass Enclosed Shower, Garden Tub, Linen Closet and Privacy Lavatory. All secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Wood-style ceramic tiles. Laundry located upstairs for easy access. Located close to 429 and less than 3 miles from Winter Garden Village, this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified. Orchard Hills offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool. HOA INCLUDES LAWN CARE & EXTERIOR PESTICIDE, MUST SEE!