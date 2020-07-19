All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:58 PM

5409 New Independence Parkway

5409 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5409 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Spacious and Immaculate 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in the beautiful Independence community in Winter Garden. Offers a large Breakfast bar GREAT for entertaining and casual dining. The Kitchen is open to the Living/Dining Room Combo. All appliances are stainless steel.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have any available units?
5409 New Independence Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 5409 New Independence Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5409 New Independence Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 New Independence Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 New Independence Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway offer parking?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have a pool?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 New Independence Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 New Independence Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
