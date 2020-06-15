All apartments in Horizon West
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE

4936 Wise Bird Drive · (321) 895-9334
Location

4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2361 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard. Community features include swimming pool, tennis and fitness center. Convenient access to shopping,Hwy 429 and theme parks.. NO ROOMMATES.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9334.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have any available units?
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have?
Some of 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
