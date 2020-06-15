4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard. Community features include swimming pool, tennis and fitness center. Convenient access to shopping,Hwy 429 and theme parks.. NO ROOMMATES.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9334.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



No Pets Allowed



