4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This immaculate house is presented pristinely with its upgrades, major renovations, pool and pond views. Located only miles from the famous Winter Garden and Disney entertaining complexes. This beautiful Estate offers an open floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms; you will find one of the 6 bedrooms/suite conveniently located downstairs, great for guests or in-laws. Imagine entertaining friends and family watching the sunset from your pool deck with a calming green view and no back neighbors! Amenity Center includes a perfectly designed fitness center, pool, playground and tennis court. This home is proudly zoned for the best A-rated schools. Property renovations include: NEW floors, kitchen, bathrooms, cabinets, counter, stainless steal appliances, iron stair railings, paint, and much more. Fully inspected in 2018. WELCOME HOME!