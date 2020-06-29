All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE

4486 Blue Major Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4486 Blue Major Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This immaculate house is presented pristinely with its upgrades, major renovations, pool and pond views. Located only miles from the famous Winter Garden and Disney entertaining complexes. This beautiful Estate offers an open floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms; you will find one of the 6 bedrooms/suite conveniently located downstairs, great for guests or in-laws. Imagine entertaining friends and family watching the sunset from your pool deck with a calming green view and no back neighbors! Amenity Center includes a perfectly designed fitness center, pool, playground and tennis court. This home is proudly zoned for the best A-rated schools. Property renovations include: NEW floors, kitchen, bathrooms, cabinets, counter, stainless steal appliances, iron stair railings, paint, and much more. Fully inspected in 2018. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have any available units?
4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have?
Some of 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4486 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
