Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

3013 Cherry Orchard Lane

3013 Cherry Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Cherry Orchard Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
3013 Cherry Orchard Lane Available 05/14/20 5 Bedrm Home in Winter Garden For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: May 14, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $2300.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2500.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2500.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $2300/mo
3013 Cherry Orchard Lane
Winter Garden, Florida 34787
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Orchard Park At Stillwater Crossing
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Property Sub Type: Two-Story Single-Family Home
Square Ft: 3013
Year Built: 2018

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Small Business Bonus Room Too!
*Paved Driveway
*Screened In Patio
*Master Bedrm Upstairs
*1 Bedrm Downstairs
*Living & Family Rooms
*Master Bath Separate Shower/ Tub
*Master Bedrm Walk In Closet
*Granite Countertops
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Tile Flooring In Living, Family & Kitchen
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Softball & Soccer Fields
*COMMUNITY Dog Walking Stations
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Sea World / Universal
*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 429, 50 & Turnpike
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Winter Garden Village
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: May 14, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL 429, take left to Winter Garde Vineland Rd, turn right to Tilden Rd, continue for 1.7 mi. Left on Tiny Rd, left onto Green Orchard Ave, left onto Jazz Dr, left onto Cherry Orchard Ln, destination to your right

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4688711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have any available units?
3013 Cherry Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have?
Some of 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Cherry Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane has a pool.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane has accessible units.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Cherry Orchard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
